Indian markets to settle - Jaitley

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian financial markets are in turmoil as a result of external factors and they should soon settle down, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

He spoke after a huge selloff in Chinese stocks following a recent devaluation of its yuan currency sent the Indian rupee to its lowest level since Sept. 2013.

India’s benchmark BSE index plunged more than 4 percent to its lowest since Oct. 2014 amid falls in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)