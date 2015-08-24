FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian markets to settle - Jaitley
#India Top News
August 24, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Indian markets to settle - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian financial markets are in turmoil as a result of external factors and they should soon settle down, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

He spoke after a huge selloff in Chinese stocks following a recent devaluation of its yuan currency sent the Indian rupee to its lowest level since Sept. 2013.

The BSE Sensex plunged more than 4 percent to its lowest since Oct. 2014 amid falls in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS).

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine

