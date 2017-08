NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Indian currency market is expected to remain "fairly stable" following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rate, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Thursday.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday as central bankers across the globe are adapting to the incoming Trump administration's promises of tax cuts, spending and deregulation. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)