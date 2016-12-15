FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
India infuses $74 bln of cash post Nov 8 - official
December 15, 2016 / 12:04 PM / 8 months ago

India infuses $74 bln of cash post Nov 8 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's central bank has infused more than 5 trillion rupees ($73.66 billion) of currency notes into the banking system since Nov. 8, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Thursday.

This is a fraction of the 15.44 trillion rupees in 500- and 1,000-rupee notes that were circulating before Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished them last month, in a surprise move targeting counterfeiters and people holding undeclared wealth.

$1 = 67.8801 Indian rupees Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

