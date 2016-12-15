India infuses $74 bln of cash post Nov 8 - official

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's central bank has infused more than 5 trillion rupees ($73.66 billion) of currency notes into the banking system since Nov. 8, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Thursday.

This is a fraction of the 15.44 trillion rupees in 500- and 1,000-rupee notes that were circulating before Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished them last month, in a surprise move targeting counterfeiters and people holding undeclared wealth.