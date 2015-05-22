FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian rupee value needs to be market driven - Fin Min Jaitley
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indian rupee value needs to be market driven - Fin Min Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday the value of the rupee should be market-driven, while noting the country had potential to touch doubt-digit economic growth.

The rupee has fallen nearly 1 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this year, despite signs of an improving economy, with analysts predicting India could surpass China’s growth.

But analysts believe the currency is still over-valued in real effective exchange rate (REER) terms, which is calculated on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of 36 currencies and is adjusted for inflation. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
