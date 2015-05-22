FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India plans strategic stake sales; bank bad loans coming down - Jaitley
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

India plans strategic stake sales; bank bad loans coming down - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to sell stakes in state-run companies through strategic sales to partly meet its target for raising revenues from asset sales, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Addressing a news conference, Jaitley also said banks’ bad loans had come down in the quarter that ended in March.

Non-performing loans weighing on banks’ balance sheets have acted as a drag on an investment-driven recovery that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-year-old government wants to bring about. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing byDouglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

