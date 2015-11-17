FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaitley says expects UAE sovereign fund to invest soon in India
November 17, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Jaitley says expects UAE sovereign fund to invest soon in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates should start investing in India soon, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Reuters on Tuesday on a visit to Dubai to drum up interest in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The first investment in India could be into India’s national infrastructure fund, Jaitley said in an interview, adding that the government would put legal structures and tax predictability in place to attract sovereign wealth funds. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

