India to seek parliament nod to change tax rules after resolving Vodafone dispute
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 4, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

India to seek parliament nod to change tax rules after resolving Vodafone dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Reuters) - India will seek parliamentary approval for amending retrospective tax rules, after it reaches an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc over a tax dispute, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.

The rule set last year enabled the government to raise tax demands on long concluded deals. British telecoms group Vodafone Group Plc is contesting a more than $2 billion tax dispute over its 2007 acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

India’s federal cabinet will take a decision on a conciliation offer from Vodafone, Chidambaram said last week, without giving a time frame.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
