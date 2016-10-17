FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fire in private hospital in eastern India kills 14
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 17, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 10 months ago

Fire in private hospital in eastern India kills 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESHWAR, Oct 17 (Reuters) - At least 14 people died when fire broke out at a private hospital in eastern India on Monday, officials said.

The fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit at the dialysis unit of the SUM hospital in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state, and then subsequently spread to other units, hospital deputy superintendent Basant Kumar Pati said.

Fire tenders were deployed at the hospital while ambulances were moving patients to other hospitals, officials said. Some patients were in critical condition.

"We are trying our best to save lives," said Arti Ahuja, principal secretary of Odisha's health and family welfare department, who confirmed the death toll at 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy was "mind-numbing" and directed the federal health minister to facilitate transfer of those injured to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a group of government hospitals. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar; Writing by Aditya Kalra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.