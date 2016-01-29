FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's fiscal deficit reaches nearly 88 pct of full-year target in Dec - govt
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
January 29, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

India's fiscal deficit reaches nearly 88 pct of full-year target in Dec - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A money lender counts rupee notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit was 4.88 trillion rupees ($71.90 billion) during April-December, or 87.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was 100.2 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were 6.22 trillion rupees in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 13.14 trillion rupees.

($1 = 67.8700 rupees)

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.