India's fiscal deficit reaches nearly 88 pct of full-year target in Dec - govt

A money lender counts rupee notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit was 4.88 trillion rupees ($71.90 billion) during April-December, or 87.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was 100.2 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were 6.22 trillion rupees in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 13.14 trillion rupees.

($1 = 67.8700 rupees)