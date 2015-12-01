FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's April-October fiscal deficit touches 74 percent of full-year target
December 1, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

India's April-October fiscal deficit touches 74 percent of full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A money lender counts rupee notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit reached 4.11 trillion rupees ($61.67 billion) during April-October or 74 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

The deficit was 89.6 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts were 4.29 trillion rupees ($64.37 billion)in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 10.22 trillion rupees.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
