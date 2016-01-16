FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flipkart says Indian markets not yet ready for large Internet listing
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
January 16, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Flipkart says Indian markets not yet ready for large Internet listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart is seen on a building in Bengaluru, India, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The co-founder of Flipkart, India’s biggest e-commerce company, said on Saturday that the country’s stock markets were not yet ready for a large Internet listing.

Sachin Bansal’s comments at a startup conference in New Delhi came days after a rejig in the top management that was viewed by some as a step toward a stock market listing.

“Indian markets are not yet ready for a large Internet company listing but we would absolutely love to list here when the time comes,” he said.

But India’s junior minister of finance Jayant Sinha told the same conference that listing of Internet stocks on Indian markets would be a big boost for the economy.

India’s market regulator has eased some rules to make it easier for home grown start ups to list their shares on local bourses.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.