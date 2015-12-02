FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heavy flooding causes chaos in southern India state
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 2, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Heavy flooding causes chaos in southern India state

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHENNAI, India, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Widespread flooding across the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has driven more than 200,000 people from their homes, shut down factories and paralysed the airport in the state capital Chennai, government officials said on Wednesday.

The floods, caused by heavy rain over the past two weeks, swilled over the runway of the international airport in India’s fourth-largest city, emergency officials said, and about 25 flights were cancelled as of Wednesday morning.

Many parts of the state could see more than 41 inches (104 cm) of rain in the next 48 hours, said an official in the Indian Meteorological Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the rescue teams and paramilitary forces to launch an extensive relief and rescue operation. He had earlier blamed climate change for the unseasonal rains and floods in the southern state. (Reporting by Sandhya Ravishankar in Chennai; Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair in New Delhi; Editing by Krista Mahr and Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.