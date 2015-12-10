FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian economy suffers $3 billion loss from recent floods - Aon Benfield
#India Top News
December 10, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Indian economy suffers $3 billion loss from recent floods - Aon Benfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view shows a hut amid flood waters in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

LONDON (Reuters) - India suffered a $3 billion loss to its economy from severe rainfall and flooding in November and early December, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said in its monthly report on global catastrophes.

“New economic developments in Asia are taking place in flood plains and marsh lands with scant attention to drainage, thus increasing run-off and flooding,” Adityam Krovvidi, head of impact forecasting, Asia Pacific, at Aon Benfield, said in a statement.

“The 100-year rainfall event in Chennai exposed the inherent weakness of the one-dimensional nature of this economic pursuit.”

India’s General Insurance Corporation reported insurance claims of around $300 million, Aon Benfield added, indicating low insurance penetration in India.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

