India's Chennai Petroleum shuts 210,000 bpd refinery due to flooding
December 3, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

India's Chennai Petroleum shuts 210,000 bpd refinery due to flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India’s Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd shut its 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali refinery on Wednesday night due to heavy flooding in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Managing Director Gautam Roy told Reuters on Thursday.

“We have shut down the entire refinery from last night due to heavy rains and floods,” Roy said, adding the smaller 20,000 bpd Nagapattinam refinery was operating normally.

Chennai Petroleum is a unit of the country’s biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp.

Floods that have killed 210 people in Tamil Nadu began to recede on Thursday, giving rescue teams a chance to evacuate thousands of residents stranded by the heaviest cloudburst in the city of Chennai in over a century. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

