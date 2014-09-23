FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India has no plans to increase food handouts - minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 23, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

India has no plans to increase food handouts - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India has no plans to raise grain allocations under its food welfare programme, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told Reuters on Tuesday, after a newspaper had quoted him calling for an increase in such subsidised handouts.

“It is true that we have large stocks of rice and wheat but there is no proposal, no suggestion, to give 7 kg instead of 5,” Paswan said. “There is no such plan.”

In an earlier interview with the Economic Times, Paswan had said the government wanted to hike monthly handouts of food grains like rice by 40 percent from the current five kilogrammes per person. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.