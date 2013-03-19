FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's 2013/14 total food subsidy at 1.3 trln rupees-minister
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

India's 2013/14 total food subsidy at 1.3 trln rupees-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 19 (Reuters) - India’s total food subsidy is seen at 1.3 trillion rupees ($23.98 billion) to cover expenditure for its Food Security Bill which aims to expand cheap food provision for the poor, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday.

However, the amendments to the bill approved by cabinet on Tuesday and seen by Reuters say the estimated food subsidy is about 1.25 trillion rupees.

The federal budget puts spending on food subsidies for 2013/14 at 900 billion rupees and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in his speech announcing the budget on Feb. 28 he would set aside an extra 100 billion rupees for the bill.

The Food Security bill will now go to parliament for discussion this week, the minister added.

$1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees Reporting by Ratnajyoti Duttal; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.