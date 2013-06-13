FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India considers special parliament session to pass food bill
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

India considers special parliament session to pass food bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering convening a special session of parliament to pass a $24 billion welfare scheme to give cheap food to hundreds of millions of people, if opposition parties agree to the proposal, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram’s comments came after a cabinet meeting to discuss passing the plan by executive order. There are deep divisions within the ruling Congress party and its allies over how to ratify the plan. Many lawmakers oppose using an executive order and want the measure passed in parliament. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky, editing by Ross Colvin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.