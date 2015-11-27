FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank likely sold dollars via state-owned banks to support rupee-traders
November 27, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank likely sold dollars via state-owned banks to support rupee-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars through state-owned banks to stem the rupee’s fall around 66.88 per dollar, three state-owned bank traders told Reuters.

At 0421 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 66.7950/8000 to the dollar, after plunging to an over two-year low at 66.8950.

The Indian rupee tumbled in line with its Asian peers due to persistent risk-off sentiment on the back of broad dollar strength.

Asian shares fell and the dollar held near an 8-1/2-month peak on Friday, while the euro hovered around seven-month lows on expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank next week. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

