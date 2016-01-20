FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian rupee falls to over two-year low
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indian rupee falls to over two-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to a more than two-year low on Wednesday, inching closer to a record low of 68.85 hit in August 2013, as a continued fall in global oil prices raised concerns about the global economy.

The rupee fell to 68 per dollar, its weakest level since Sept. 4, 2013, but pulled back as state-owned banks were spotted selling dollars likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, three dealers told Reuters.

The rupee had hit a record low of 68.85 in August 2013, when the country was in the midst of its worst currency turmoil since the balance of payment crisis.

At 0552 GMT, the rupee was trading at 67.9725/9800, compared with Tuesday’s close of 67.6450/67.6550. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.