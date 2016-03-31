FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank intervenes via state-run banks to curb rupee's rise - traders
March 31, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

India cbank intervenes via state-run banks to curb rupee's rise - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has intervened aggressively to curb the rupee’s strength as it struck three-month highs, two traders said on Thursday, estimating that the central bank had bought around $1 billion since Wednesday.

They said the RBI was spotted buying the greenback via state-run banks at around 66.2150 rupees per dollar on Thursday, a level last seen on Jan. 1.

At 0755 GMT, the rupee stood at 66.2300/2350 to the dollar, compared to 66.37/66.38 per dollar on Wednesday.

The Indian currency has gained as a result of broad inflows into emerging markets after the Federal Reserve signalled it would be more cautious raising interest rates than market participants had earlier thought.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

