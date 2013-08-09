India's forex reserves down at $277.17 bln as on Aug 2 - cbank

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves were down at $277.17 billion as on Aug. 2, compared with $280.16 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The RBI does not give any weekly data on its forward dollar holdings, making it hard to infer from the forex reserves data whether it replenished the spot reserves through any intervention in swaps. It is also likely that the RBI's intervention was limited by concerns over its shrinking reserves, which now barely cover seven months of imports. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2 July 26 July 27 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 249,896 252,051 256,393 Gold 20,747 21,556 25,760 SDRs 4,353 4,374 4,359 Reserve Tranche Position 2,172 2,183 2,138 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 277,168 280,163 288,650 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Arora Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)