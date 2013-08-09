FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves down at $277.17 bln as on Aug 2 - cbank
August 9, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves down at $277.17 bln as on Aug 2 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were down at $277.17 billion as on Aug. 2, compared
with $280.16 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
    The RBI does not give any weekly data on its forward dollar
holdings, making it hard to infer from the forex reserves data
whether it replenished the spot reserves through any
intervention in swaps.
    It is also likely that the RBI's intervention was limited by
concerns over its shrinking reserves, which now barely cover
seven months of imports.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                           Aug 2      July 26     July 27
                            2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  249,896      252,051     256,393 
Gold                      20,747       21,556      25,760 
SDRs                       4,353        4,374       4,359
Reserve Tranche Position   2,172        2,183       2,138       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               277,168      280,163     288,650     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Arora Dasgupta; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)

