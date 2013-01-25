FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves down at $295.67 bln on Jan 18 - cbank
#Financials
January 25, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

India's forex reserves down at $295.67 bln on Jan 18 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were at $295.67 billion as of Jan. 18, compared with
$296.25 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
 ---------------------------------------------------------      
    
                         Jan. 18       Jan. 11    Jan. 20
                            2013         2012        2012   
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets  261,629      262,276     259,506
Gold                      27,220       27,220      26,620
SDRs                       4,435        4,433       4,426
Reserve Tranche Position   2,388        2,324       2,701       
  ----------------------------------------------------------    
   *Total                   295,672      296,252     293,257    
  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

