India's forex reserves down at $295.67 bln on Jan 18 - cbank

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves were at $295.67 billion as of Jan. 18, compared with $296.25 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan. 18 Jan. 11 Jan. 20 2013 2012 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,629 262,276 259,506 Gold 27,220 27,220 26,620 SDRs 4,435 4,433 4,426 Reserve Tranche Position 2,388 2,324 2,701 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,672 296,252 293,257 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)