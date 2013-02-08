FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves down at $295.16 bln on Feb 1 - cbank
February 8, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

India's forex reserves down at $295.16 bln on Feb 1 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were at $295.16 billion as of Feb. 1, compared with
$295.75 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
 ---------------------------------------------------------      
    
                          Feb. 1      Jan. 25     Feb. 3
                            2013         2012        2012   
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets  261,323      261,709     259,817
Gold                      26,975       27,220      26,728
SDRs                       4,457        4,434       4,474
Reserve Tranche Position   2,400        2,387       2,734       
  ----------------------------------------------------------    
   *Total                   295,155      295,750     293,753    
  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
