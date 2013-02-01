FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves up at $295.75 bln on Jan 25 - cbank
February 1, 2013 / 11:39 AM / 5 years ago

India's forex reserves up at $295.75 bln on Jan 25 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were at $295.75 billion as of Jan. 25, compared with
$295.67 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
 ---------------------------------------------------------      
    
                         Jan. 25      Jan. 18     Jan. 27
                            2013         2012        2012   
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets  261,709      261,629     260,119
Gold                      27,220       27,220      26,620
SDRs                       4,434        4,435       4,463
Reserve Tranche Position   2,387        2,388       2,727       
  ----------------------------------------------------------    
   *Total                   295,750      295,672     293,930    
  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

