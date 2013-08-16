FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves up at $278.602 bln as on Aug 9 - cbank
August 16, 2013 / 11:43 AM / in 4 years

India's forex reserves up at $278.602 bln as on Aug 9 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were up at $278.602 billion as on Aug. 9, compared
with $277.17 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
    The RBI does not give any weekly data on its forward dollar
holdings, making it hard to infer from the forex reserves data
whether it replenished the spot reserves through any
intervention in swaps.
    It is also likely that the RBI's intervention was limited by
concerns over its shrinking reserves, which now barely cover
seven months of imports.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                           Aug 9        Aug 2      Aug 10
                            2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  251,349      249,896     256,920 
Gold                      20,747       20,747      25,715 
SDRs                       4,398        4,353       4,348
Reserve Tranche Position   2,107        2,172       2,187       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               278,602      277,168     289,170     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

