India's forex reserves tad up at $278.807 bln as on Aug 16 - cbank
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves tad up at $278.807 bln as on Aug 16 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were a tad up at $278.807 billion as of Aug. 16,
compared with $278.602 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                           Aug 16        Aug 9      Aug 17
                            2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  251,561      251,349     256,657 
Gold                      20,747       20,747      25,715 
SDRs                       4,394        4,398       4,357
Reserve Tranche Position   2,105        2,107       2,191       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               278,807      278,602     288,919     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
