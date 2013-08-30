FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves down at $277.722 bln as on Aug 23 - cbank
August 30, 2013

India's forex reserves down at $277.722 bln as on Aug 23 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 were down to $277.722 billion as of Aug. 23,
compared with $278.807 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                          Aug 23       Aug 16      Aug 24
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  250,482      251,561     257,872 
Gold                      20,747       20,747      25,715 
SDRs                       4,390        4,394       4,386
Reserve Tranche Position   2,103        2,105       2,206       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               277,722      278,807     290,179     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

