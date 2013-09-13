India's forex reserves down at $274.806 bln as on Sept 6 - cbank

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $274.806 billion as of Sept. 6, compared with $275.49 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 6 Aug 30 Sept 7 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 246,746 247,402 259,178 Gold 21,724 21,724 26,239 SDRs 4,355 4,375 4,406 Reserve Tranche Position 1,981 1,990 2,216 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 274,806 275,491 292,040 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)