September 13, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves down at $274.806 bln as on Sept 6 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $274.806 billion as of Sept. 6,
compared with $275.49 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Sept 6        Aug 30     Sept 7 
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  246,746      247,402     259,178 
Gold                      21,724       21,724      26,239 
SDRs                       4,355        4,375       4,406
Reserve Tranche Position   1,981        1,990       2,216       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               274,806      275,491     292,040     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

