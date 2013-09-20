FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves rise to $275.351 bln as on Sept 13 - cbank
September 20, 2013

India's forex reserves rise to $275.351 bln as on Sept 13 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $275.351 billion as of Sept. 13,
compared with $274.806 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Sept 13        Sept 6     Sept 14 
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  247,246      246,746     261,517 
Gold                      21,724       21,724      26,239 
SDRs                       4,386        4,355       4,472
Reserve Tranche Position   1,995        1,981       2,249       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               275,351      274,806     294,477     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

