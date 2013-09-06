FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves down at $275.49 bln as on Aug 30 - cbank
September 6, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

India's forex reserves down at $275.49 bln as on Aug 30 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 fell to $275.49 billion as of Aug. 30, compared with
$277.72 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                          Aug 30       Aug 23      Aug 31
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  247,402      250,482     257,620 
Gold                      21,724       20,747      26,239 
SDRs                       4,375        4,390       4,393
Reserve Tranche Position   1,990        2,103       2,209       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               275,491      277,722     290,462     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

