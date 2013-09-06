India's forex reserves down at $275.49 bln as on Aug 30 - cbank

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $275.49 billion as of Aug. 30, compared with $277.72 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 30 Aug 23 Aug 31 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 247,402 250,482 257,620 Gold 21,724 20,747 26,239 SDRs 4,375 4,390 4,393 Reserve Tranche Position 1,990 2,103 2,209 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 275,491 277,722 290,462 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)