India's forex reserves rise to $277.382 bln as on Sept 20 - cbank
September 27, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves rise to $277.382 bln as on Sept 20 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $277.382 billion as of Sept. 20,
compared with $275.351 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Sept 20       Sept 13    Sept 21 
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  249,221      247,246     261,031 
Gold                      21,724       21,724      26,239 
SDRs                       4,424        4,386       4,460
Reserve Tranche Position   2,013        1,995       2,244       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               277,382      275,351     293,974     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
