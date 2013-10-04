FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's forex reserves fall to $276.264 bln as on Sept 27 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 11:34 AM / in 4 years

India's forex reserves fall to $276.264 bln as on Sept 27 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 fell to $276.264 billion as of Sept. 27, compared
with $277.382 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Sept 27       Sept 20    Sept 28 
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  247,925      249,221     259,958 
Gold                      21,724       21,724      28,133 
SDRs                       4,425        4,424       4,451
Reserve Tranche Position   2,190        2,013       2,270       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               276,264      277,382     294,812     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.