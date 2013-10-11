FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves rise to $277.73 bln as on Oct 4 - cbank
October 11, 2013

India's forex reserves rise to $277.73 bln as on Oct 4 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 rose to $277.73 billion as of Oct. 4, compared with
$276.26 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Oct 4       Sept 27       Oct 5
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  249,325      247,925     260,177 
Gold                      21,765       21,724      28,133 
SDRs                       4,440        4,425       4,457
Reserve Tranche Position   2,198        2,190       2,273       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               277,728      276,264     295,040     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

