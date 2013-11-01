FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves rise to $282.95 bln as of Oct 25 - cbank
#Financials
November 1, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves rise to $282.95 bln as of Oct 25 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 rose to $282.95  billion as of Oct. 25, compared
with $281.12 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Oct 25        Oct 18      Oct 26
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  254,503      252,696     260,465 
Gold                      21,765       21,765      28,133 
SDRs                       4,469        4,456       4,433
Reserve Tranche Position   2,213        2,206       2,261       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               282,951      281,123     295,291     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
