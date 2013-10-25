FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's forex reserves rise to $281.12 bln as on Oct 18 - cbank
October 25, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's forex reserves rise to $281.12 bln as on Oct 18 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves
 rose to $281.12 billion as of Oct. 18, compared with
$279.24 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
    Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche 
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 
     
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES  (in million U.S. dollars)        
---------------------------------------------------------       
    
                         Oct 18        Oct 11      Oct 19
                           2013         2013        2012    
--------------------------------------------------------- 
Foreign currency assets  252,696      250,852     260,378 
Gold                      21,765       21,765      28,133 
SDRs                       4,456        4,430       4,453
Reserve Tranche Position   2,206        2,193       2,271       
----------------------------------------------------------     
*    Total               281,123      279,240     295,235     
----------------------------------------------------------  
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

