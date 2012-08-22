FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SBI halts trading in FX markets due to strike-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

India's SBI halts trading in FX markets due to strike-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - State Bank of India has so far halted trading in onshore spot foreign exchange markets because of the nation-wide banking strike, three sources at India’s biggest lender told Reuters on Wednesday.

SBI is staying away from trading because staff at its settlement operations have not yet shown up to work, one of the sources added.

“So far we are not bidding nor are we offering. There is a huge counter-party risk in a situation like this and if we cannot honour settlements due to our other branches being on strike, we have our image at stake and cannot risk that,” a senior trader with the bank said.

However, all three sources said the bank would be reviewing the situation later in the day and could start trading if there is any improvement. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.