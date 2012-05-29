FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-India's Fortis eyes $360 mln from Singapore listing
#Asia
May 29, 2012 / 8:48 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-India's Fortis eyes $360 mln from Singapore listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says to cut debt, de-leverage balance sheet

* Consolidated net debt stands at 50 bln rupees

* Plans to add 2,500 beds in 3-4 years

* Q4 net up 41.3 pct, shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, quotes, shares)

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare , which seeks to expand its clinical operations and cut debt, plans to raise about 20 billion rupees ($360 million) by listing its hospitals business in Singapore, its chief executive said.

The company’s board has given an in-principle approval for the listing proposal, Vishal Bali told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday. He did not give a timeline for the plan.

“We are looking at this listing to de-leverage the balance sheet,” he said.

Fortis, which has about 15 hospitals and clinics that are part of this business, has a consolidated net debt of 50 billion rupees, Bali said. The company is looking to add about 2,500 hospital beds in 3-4 years, he added.

The listing - planned on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd - will happen through group unit Religare Health Trust, Fortis said in a statement.

Religare Health Trust has a mandate to invest in medical and healthcare assets and services in Asia, Australasia and emerging markets, it said.

Fortis, India’s No 2 hospitals chain after Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said consolidated net profit jumped 41.34 percent to 415.4 billion rupees in its fiscal fourth quarter ended March.

Valued $740.62 million, shares in Fortis Healthcare were up 2.47 percent at 107.70 rupees by 0839 GMT in a firm Mumbai market. ($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

