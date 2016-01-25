PM Modi: Rafale financial issues to be worked out

French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. Hollande is on a three-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday an intergovernmental deal had been signed to buy 36 Rafale combat jets from France, adding that the two countries would work to sort out financial issues on the deal.

Modi was speaking after hosting French President Francois Hollande for talks in New Delhi. Earlier, Hollande had said that commercial talks would have to be wrapped up to close the deal first announced when Modi visited France last spring.