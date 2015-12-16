FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India raises excise duties on diesel, petrol
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 16, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

India raises excise duties on diesel, petrol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fuel pumps are seen at a Bharat Petroleum gas station in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday raised excise duty on diesel by 1.17 rupees ($0.0175) per litre and on petrol by 30 paise per litre, local media reported.

The hike seeks to take advantage of a slump in global crude oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation.

Television channel CNBC-TV18 reported quoting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that the latest increase will help collect 25 billion rupees.

Earlier, state-run Indian Oil Corp has decreased the price of diesel by about 1 percent and that of petrol by 0.8 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices.

($1 = 66.8725 rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.