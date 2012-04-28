FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India PM says fuel prices need to be appropriate
#Energy
April 28, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

India PM says fuel prices need to be appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BATHINDA, India, April 28 (Reuters) - India needs to set appropriate retail prices for refined fuels, the country’s premier said on Saturday, after retailers threatened to hike gasoline prices unless the government compensates them for losses incurred for selling below cost.

India’s state-run refiners sell cooking gas, kerosene and diesel at below-market prices set by the government to assist the country’s poor and control inflation. But retailers who sell refined fuels threatened to hike gasoline prices this month in the face of mounting losses.

Refiners were given freedom to fix their own gasoline prices in June 2010, but have not raised the price of the fuel since December 2011 despite sharp increases in global oil prices .

India imports about 80 percent of its oil needs.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Lane

