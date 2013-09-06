FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--India to unveil steps to cut fuel consumption on Sept 16 - minister
#Energy
September 6, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

RPT--India to unveil steps to cut fuel consumption on Sept 16 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India’s oil minister will announce plans for lowering fuel consumption on Sept. 16, Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid said on Friday, in a bid cut the country’s import bill amid a sharp fall in the rupee.

Asia’s third-largest economy could announce a steep hike in diesel prices later this month as it looks at measures to cut oil costs by nearly $20 billion after the rupee’s slide has left India facing an oil bill potentially 50 percent higher than on May 1.

“No matter what happens, we will have to cut down on fuel consumption,” Khurshid told business channel CNBC TV18. “You can’t keep subsiding costs of fuel and not restrict the use of the fuel.”

Khurshid said increasingly people are realising the “inevitability” of moving away from government-controlled prices.

“That’s beginning to happen, but has political implications,” he said. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

