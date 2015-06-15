FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC to raise petrol price, cut diesel from Tuesday
#India Top News
June 15, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

IOC to raise petrol price, cut diesel from Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker prepares to fill a jerry-can at a fuel station in Kolkata January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS) will cut the retail prices of diesel by 2.6 percent and raise those of petrol by about 1 percent from Tuesday, reflecting changes in global prices of the two fuels since the last revision.

The retail price of diesel prices will decline by 1.35 rupees ($0.02) and that of petrol will increase by 0.64 rupees per litre, a company statement showed.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) tend to move the retail prices of fuels in tandem.

($1 = 64.0411 rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
