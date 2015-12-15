India's IOC to cut diesel prices by 1 percent from Wednesday

A worker fills diesel in a taxi at a fuel station in Kolkata January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will decrease the price of diesel by about 1 percent from Wednesday and that of gasoline by 0.8 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices.

The retail price of diesel will be cut by 0.46 rupees ($0.0069) a litre, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The retail price of gasoline will be reduced by 0.50 rupees a litre.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices for their fuels in concert.