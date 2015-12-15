FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IOC to cut diesel prices by 1 percent from Wednesday
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 15, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

India's IOC to cut diesel prices by 1 percent from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker fills diesel in a taxi at a fuel station in Kolkata January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will decrease the price of diesel by about 1 percent from Wednesday and that of gasoline by 0.8 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices.

The retail price of diesel will be cut by 0.46 rupees ($0.0069) a litre, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The retail price of gasoline will be reduced by 0.50 rupees a litre.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices for their fuels in concert.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.