FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC to cut diesel, gasoline prices from Saturday
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 31, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

IOC to cut diesel, gasoline prices from Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker fills a car with diesel at a fuel station in Jammu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp will cut the price of diesel by 7.2 percent and that of gasoline by 3.6 percent from Saturday reflecting changes in global price of the two fuels since the last revision.

The retail price of diesel will decline by 3.60 rupees ($0.06) and that of gasoline, or petrol, will decrease by 2.43 rupees a litre, a company statement said.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd tend to move retail prices of fuels in tandem.

($1 = 63.8971 rupees)

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.