FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC to raise diesel prices by 1.9 pct from Monday
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 15, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

IOC to raise diesel prices by 1.9 pct from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker fills a car with diesel at a fuel station in Jammu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will increase the price of diesel by 1.9 percent from Monday and that of gasoline by about 0.6 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices since the last revision.

The retail price of diesel will rise by 0.87 rupees (1.32 U.S. cents) a litre, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The retail price of gasoline will rise by 0.36 rupees a litre.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to move retail prices for their fuels in concert.

Following are the prices charged by IOC in India’s capital Delhi. Prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene are in rupees per litre, while subsidised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used as a cooking fuel, are for 14.2-kg cylinders each.

($1 = 66.0487 rupees)

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.