An employee fills diesel in a public bus at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by about 0.6 percent from Thursday and reduce the price of petrol by about 0.5 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement.

India’s three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, BharatPetroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices for their fuels inconcert.