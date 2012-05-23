FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
#Asia
May 23, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)	
    May 23 (Reuters) - Indian state-run fuel retailers will raise gasoline prices by 11.5
percent, or 7.54 rupees (14 cents), from Thursday, an Indian Oil Corp statement said on
Wednesday.	
    Indian government ended controls on petrol prices and raised prices of other key petroleum
products on June 26, 2010. Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in the
Indian capital city of New Delhi.	
    Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) prices are per cylinder of 14.2 kg.	
             Gasoline  Kerosene   Diesel     LPG	
May 24 2012    73.18    14.83     40.91     399.26
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        --
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        --
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        --
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       --
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        --
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --  
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        -- 
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        -- 
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       --
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        --
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        --
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       --
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35#	
 * Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices from local taxes and decided to
provide LPG cylinder to the poor at 355.55 rupees.	
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies.	
    $1=56.00 Rupees	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)

