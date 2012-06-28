FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 28, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - India's state-run fuel retailers will
cut gasoline prices by 3.5 percent, or 2.46 rupees ($0.04)a
litre with effect from Friday. 
    This is the second straight cut in retail prices this month
after the retailers raised petrol prices by 7.54 rupees (14
cents) a litre in Delhi, including a 20 percent local tax, in
May. 
    The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices on
June 26, 2010 and has periodically changed the prices of other
fuels since then. 
    Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp 
in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per
cylinder of 14.2 kg.
             Gasoline  Kerosene   Diesel     LPG
Jun 29 2012    67.78     14.83     40.91     399.26
Jun 18 2012@   70.24   --         --        --
Jun 03 2012    71.16     --         --        --
May 24 2012    73.18     --         --        -- 
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        --
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        --
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        --
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        --
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       --
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        --
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --  
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        -- 
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        -- 
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       --
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        --
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        --
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       --
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35#
 * Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies.
[$1 = 57.1862 Indian rupees]

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI;
Editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.