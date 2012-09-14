FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010
September 14, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Fuel prices in India's capital since June 2010

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - India raised retail prices of diesel by
about 14 percent or 5.63 India rupees (about 10 US cents) a
litre including taxes from Friday, and has restricted sales of
subsidised cooking gas cylinders to six per consumer annually.
    It left petrol and kerosene prices unchanged.
    The government has also reduced excise duty on petrol by
5.30 rupees a litre, the statement said.
    Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi.
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre,
while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg
cylinder.
              Gasoline  Kerosene  Diesel     LPG
Sep 15 2012    68.46     14.83    46.95    399.00
Aug 01 2012@   68.46      --      41.32       -- 
Jul 24 2012~   68.48     --         --        --
Jun 29 2012    67.78     --         --        --
Jun 18 2012@   70.24     --       41.29       -- 
Jun 03 2012    71.16     --         --        -- 
May 24 2012    73.18     --         --        --  
Dec 01 2011    65.64     --         --        -- 
Nov 16 2011    66.42     --         --        -- 
Nov 04 2011    68.64     --         --        -- 
Sep 16 2011    66.84     --         --        -- 
Jul 01 2011*   63.70     --       40.91     399.26 
Jun 28 2011#    --       --       40.75       -- 
Jun 25 2011    63.37    14.83     41.13     395.35 
May 15 2011    63.37     --         --        -- 
Jan 16 2011    58.37     --         --        --   
Dec 16 2010    55.87     --         --        --  
Nov 09 2010    52.91     --         --        --  
Nov 02 2010**  52.59     --       37.75       -- 
Oct 17 2010    52.55     --         --        -- 
Sep 21 2010    51.83     --         --        -- 
Sep 08 2010*   51.56     --       37.71       -- 
Jul 20 2010@   51.45    12.32     37.62     345.35 
Jul 01 2010    51.45    12.32     40.12     345.35 
Jun 26 2010    51.43    12.32     40.10     345.35 
Jun 01 2010    47.93     9.32     38.10     310.35# 

~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission. 
** Increase in Railway charges. 
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices 
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.
@ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. 
($1 = 54.70 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
